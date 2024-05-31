Blinken: Humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains dire, especially concerning the distribution of aid to civilians.



Blinken pointed to the ongoing combat operations in the southern part of the Strip.



During a press conference in Prague, he stated, "The Rafah crossing remains closed, and this is a real problem."



He added that the United States is making intensive efforts to meet the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza.



Reuters