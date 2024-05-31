Jordan to host international conference on Gaza emergency humanitarian response on June 11

Jordan announced on Friday that it will host an international conference on the emergency humanitarian response in Gaza on June 11.



The Royal Court said in a statement that the conference is being held jointly by the United Nations, Jordan and Egypt and at the invitation of Jordanian King Abdullah II, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.



"Heads of state, heads of government and heads of international humanitarian and relief organizations" will participate in the conference with the aim of "identifying ways to enhance the international community's response to the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip," according to the statement.



The conference, which is being held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center on the shores of the Dead Sea, seeks to "identify effective mechanisms and steps for response, the necessary operational and logistical needs in this context, and commit to coordinating a unified response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza."



The United Nations announced on Friday that the humanitarian aid allowed into the Gaza Strip "is not reaching the population," accusing the Israeli authorities of not fulfilling their legal obligations.





AFP