Blinken discusses Gaza war with Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01
Blinken discusses Gaza war with Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia
0min
Blinken discusses Gaza war with Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate phone calls on Friday with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Jordan, the State Department said, to discuss a proposal to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

The top US diplomat, conducting the calls on the plane as he flew back to Washington from Prague, underscored to his counterparts that the proposal is in the interests of both Israelis and Palestinians, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Antony Blinken

Gaza

War

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Jordan

Ceasefire

