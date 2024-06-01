Netanyahu gets invitation to address US Congress

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01 | 00:18
High views
Netanyahu gets invitation to address US Congress
Netanyahu gets invitation to address US Congress

The leaders of the US Senate and House of Representatives on Friday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress, a show of support amid partisan divides over Israel's campaign in Gaza.

The letter inviting Netanyahu was signed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"To build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America’s solidarity with Israel, we invite you to share the Israeli government’s vision for defending democracy, combating terror, and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region," the letter said.

It did not propose a date for the speech.

Johnson had said the Israeli leader would soon address a joint meeting of Congress amid heightened tensions with President Joe Biden's administration over Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza.

The Republican speaker had said he would invite Netanyahu whether or not congressional Democratic leaders signed onto the letter.

Addresses to joint meetings of Congress by foreign leaders are a rare honor generally reserved for the closest US allies or major world figures. 

Netanyahu has already given three such addresses, most recently in 2015.

This speech would make Netanyahu the first foreign leader to address joint meetings of Congress four times. He is currently tied at three with Britain's wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill.

The invitation to address Congress was announced the same day Biden said Israel had proposed a Gaza ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages and called on Hamas to agree to the new offer, saying it was the best way to end the conflict.

The formal invitation on Friday was first reported by The Hill news website.

Reuters
