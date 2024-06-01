Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing

A meeting between US, Egyptian and Israeli officials is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the Gaza’s Rafah crossing, a high-level source told Egypt’s state-linked Al Qahera TV.



Egypt is insisting that Israel withdraw its forces from the crossing, Al Qahera reported. Israel seized the crossing on the Gaza side in May during its offensive in the city of Rafah along the enclave’s southern edge.







Reuters