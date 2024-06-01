News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
A meeting between US, Egyptian and Israeli officials is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the Gaza’s Rafah crossing, a high-level source told Egypt’s state-linked Al Qahera TV.
Egypt is insisting that Israel withdraw its forces from the crossing, Al Qahera reported. Israel seized the crossing on the Gaza side in May during its offensive in the city of Rafah along the enclave’s southern edge.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egyptian
US
Israeli
Rafah
Crossing
Gaza
Lapid urges Netanyahu to heed Biden on Gaza agreement, offers support
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Israel says Egypt must reopen Rafah crossing with Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Israel says Egypt must reopen Rafah crossing with Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli army enters Gaza's Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli army enters Gaza's Rafah crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Lapid urges Netanyahu to heed Biden on Gaza agreement, offers support
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Lapid urges Netanyahu to heed Biden on Gaza agreement, offers support
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,379 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,379 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
0
World News
04:05
Indonesia's president-elect: Indonesia willing to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza
World News
04:05
Indonesia's president-elect: Indonesia willing to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-28
South Korea: Envoys condemn North Korea satellite launch
World News
2024-05-28
South Korea: Envoys condemn North Korea satellite launch
0
Middle East News
07:22
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
Middle East News
07:22
US-sanctioned ex-officer among Iranian candidates to replace Raisi
0
Lebanon News
04:52
MP Kassem Hashem: Le Drian's tour yields no clear results
Lebanon News
04:52
MP Kassem Hashem: Le Drian's tour yields no clear results
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
4
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
6
Lebanon News
10:20
Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:20
Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon
7
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More