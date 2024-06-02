Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas

2024-06-02 | 03:16
Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas
Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened on Saturday to bring down the coalition government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enters into an agreement regarding Gaza that includes ending the war without eliminating Hamas.

The leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party said such an agreement would be "reckless, constitute a victory for terrorism, and pose a threat to Israeli national security."

Reuters
