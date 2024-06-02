News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02 | 03:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened on Saturday to bring down the coalition government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enters into an agreement regarding Gaza that includes ending the war without eliminating Hamas.
The leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party said such an agreement would be "reckless, constitute a victory for terrorism, and pose a threat to Israeli national security."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Agreement
Gaza
Government
Hamas
Next
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47
Hamas Health Ministry: 36,439 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack Since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47
Hamas Health Ministry: 36,439 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack Since October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Qatar condemns Israel's attempt to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Qatar condemns Israel's attempt to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-31
Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime
World News
2024-05-31
Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime
0
Middle East News
06:42
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran
Middle East News
06:42
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador to Tehran
0
Middle East News
2024-05-17
IMF expects growth in Qatar to slow to its normal rates after the World Cup
Middle East News
2024-05-17
IMF expects growth in Qatar to slow to its normal rates after the World Cup
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:20
Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:20
Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
4
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
5
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
7
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More