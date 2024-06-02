Hamas Health Ministry: 36,439 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack Since October 7

2024-06-02 | 06:47
The Hamas Health Ministry stated on Sunday that the Israeli military offensive on the enclave has resulted in the deaths of at least 36,439 Palestinians and the injury of 82,627 since October 7th.

In a statement, it added that 60 Palestinians were killed and 220 injured in the past twenty-four hours.

