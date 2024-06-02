President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza

2024-06-02 | 07:53
President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza
President of the UAE and Emir of Qatar discuss US President's proposal regarding Gaza

The Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday that the President of the UAE, Sheikh  Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed US President Joe Biden's proposals regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The two leaders affirmed "their support for all serious initiatives and efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in the region, protecting the lives of all civilians, and ending their suffering in the Gaza Strip."

Reuters
