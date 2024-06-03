Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03 | 08:20
High views
Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media
Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media

Israeli media quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying on Monday that the first phase of a US-promoted plan to wind down the Gaza war, entailing a limited hostage release by Hamas, could be undertaken without necessary agreement on what follows.

The leaked quotes from a closed-door parliamentary meeting, which were not immediately confirmed by officials, suggested Israel sees a possibility of entering an initial Gaza truce though it has ruled out ending the war as demanded by Hamas.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

War

Palestinian presidency hits back at remarks by Khamenei on Oct. 7 attack
Egypt: Rafah border crossing can't reopen unless Israeli forces quit the Gaza side
