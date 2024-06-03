Palestinian presidency hits back at remarks by Khamenei on Oct. 7 attack

The Palestinian people do not need wars that do not serve their ambitions for freedom and independence, the Palestinian presidency said on Monday in response to remarks by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Khamenei said the Hamas-led Oct 7. attack on Israel had happened exactly at the moment the region needed it and that there had been a plan "by the US, Zionist individuals, their followers and some of the region's countries to change the equation in the region."



The Palestinian Presidency responded by saying such remarks were clearly aimed at sacrificing Palestinian blood and would not lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



Reuters