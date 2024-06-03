The Saudi Press Agency quoted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt saying on Monday that it is necessary to "deal seriously and positively" with the proposal presented by US President Joe Biden, which would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.



The agency reported that the ministers held a virtual meeting to discuss the proposal, along with the mediation efforts being undertaken by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to reach an agreement for the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, which would lead to a permanent ceasefire and the entry of sufficient aid into Gaza.



Reuters