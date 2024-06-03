News
Arab Foreign Ministers stress importance of dealing positively with Biden's proposal regarding Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03 | 12:33
Arab Foreign Ministers stress importance of dealing positively with Biden's proposal regarding Gaza
The Saudi Press Agency quoted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt saying on Monday that it is necessary to "deal seriously and positively" with the proposal presented by US President Joe Biden, which would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.
The agency reported that the ministers held a virtual meeting to discuss the proposal, along with the mediation efforts being undertaken by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to reach an agreement for the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, which would lead to a permanent ceasefire and the entry of sufficient aid into Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Saudi Arabia
Jordan
UAE
Qatar
Egypt
US
Joe Biden
Ceasefire
Gaza
