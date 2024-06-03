Israeli kibbutz confirms death of Israeli-British hostage in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03 | 13:23
High views
Israeli kibbutz confirms death of Israeli-British hostage in Gaza
Israeli kibbutz confirms death of Israeli-British hostage in Gaza

An Israeli kibbutz confirmed on Monday the death of the Israeli-British hostage Nadav Popplewell in the Gaza Strip, after the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced last month that he had died from injuries.

Kibbutz Nirim said in a statement that it "announces with deep sadness the death of the captive Nadav Popplewell in Hamas' custody in Gaza."

