Israel: More than a third of Gaza hostages dead

Israel believes that more than a third of the remaining Gaza hostages are dead, a government tally showed on Tuesday, as the United States sought to advance their recovery under a proposal to wind down the war with Hamas.



Of about 250 people dragged into the Gaza Strip by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack, scores were freed in a November truce, while others have been recovered - dead or alive - by Israeli troops.



The government tally said 120 remain in captivity, 43 of whom have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli officials based on various sources of information, including intelligence tip-offs, CCTV or bystander videos, and forensic analysis.



Some officials have privately said that the number of dead could be higher.



Reuters