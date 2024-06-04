News
Gaza's death toll reaches 36,550 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04 | 05:27
Gaza's death toll reaches 36,550 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 36,550 due to Israeli attacks, mostly civilians, since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, the Hamas Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
"71 martyrs and 182 wounded arrived at hospitals" in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the total number of wounded since the battle began has risen to 82,959.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Death
Toll
Israeli
Attacks
Health
Ministry
