Hamas can not consent to an agreement that does not include permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal: Official says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04 | 13:25
Hamas can not consent to an agreement that does not include permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal: Official says
0min
Hamas can not consent to an agreement that does not include permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal: Official says

Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Tuesday that the movement cannot agree to an agreement that does not guarantee a clear Israeli position on a permanent ceasefire and complete withdrawal from Gaza.

He explained in a press conference in Beirut, "Without a clear position from Israel to prepare for a permanent cessation of the war and withdrawal from Gaza, there will be no agreement."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Osama Hamdan

Israel

Ceasefire

Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
