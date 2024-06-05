Egyptian, Qatari, and US security leaders to meet in Doha on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egyptian, Qatari, and US security leaders to meet in Doha on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egyptian, Qatari, and US security leaders to meet in Doha on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

Egyptian television and the state-owned Al Qahera News Channel reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Egyptian, Qatari, and American security leaders will meet in Doha on Wednesday to discuss reviving negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Qatar

United States

Leaders

Meeting

Gaza

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Former engineer at Meta sues company for firing him over content related to Gaza
US awaits Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03

Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29

Israeli PM Netanyahu approves sending delegation to Egypt, Qatar for Gaza talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03

Egypt: Rafah border crossing can't reopen unless Israeli forces quit the Gaza side

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon

LBCI
World News
00:41

Former engineer at Meta sues company for firing him over content related to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:03

US awaits Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal

LBCI
World News
14:36

Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire proposal with Saudi counterpart: US State Department

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

Turkish FM discusses with Haniyeh issue of hostages release

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem declares readiness for full-scale war, denies border force withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

PM Mikati denies validity of Israeli attack rumors: Media office

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More