Gaza Health Ministry reports: 36,586 deaths, 83,074 injuries since October 7

2024-06-05 | 07:15
Gaza Health Ministry reports: 36,586 deaths, 83,074 injuries since October 7
Gaza Health Ministry reports: 36,586 deaths, 83,074 injuries since October 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza issued on Wednesday its daily report on the number of deaths and injured in the Strip.
 
It said that Israeli forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, "resulting in 36 martyrs and 115 injuries transferred to hospitals during the past 24 hours."

The Health Ministry further noted that the toll of Israeli attacks has risen to 36,586 deaths and 83,074 injuries since October 7th.
 
