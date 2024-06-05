Israel: Attack on Gaza will not stop for any negotiations with Hamas

2024-06-05 | 11:05
Israel: Attack on Gaza will not stop for any negotiations with Hamas
Israel: Attack on Gaza will not stop for any negotiations with Hamas

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that the resumption of any talks between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) regarding an agreement to release hostages does not mean suspending the war in Gaza.

Gallant said in statements reported by Israeli media, "Any negotiations with Hamas will only take place under fire."

