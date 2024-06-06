Spain to join genocide case against Israel in front of ICJ

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 04:31
Spain to join genocide case against Israel in front of ICJ
0min
Spain to join genocide case against Israel in front of ICJ

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced on Thursday that Spain will join the genocide lawsuit filed by South Africa in front of the International Court of Justice against Israel's actions in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Spain will thus become the second European country to join the case, following Ireland, in addition to Chile and Mexico.

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Spain

ICJ

Genocide

Israel

Gaza

War

