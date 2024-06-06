Gaza Health Ministry: 36,654 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 06:34
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,654 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,654 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that 36,654 Palestinians have been killed and 83,309 injured in the Israeli attack on the strip since October 7.

The ministry added that about 68 Palestinians were killed and 235 injured in the past 24 hours.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Death Toll

Hamas

Israel

War

Palestinians

Mediators press Hamas over Gaza ceasefire plan touted by Biden
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
