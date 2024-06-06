News
Egypt confirms receiving 'positive signals' from Hamas regarding ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 08:48
Egypt confirms receiving 'positive signals' from Hamas regarding ceasefire deal
Egypt has received "positive signals" from Hamas regarding a ceasefire agreement with Israel in the ongoing war since October 7th, according to Egypt's Al Qahera News.
An official, as reported by the channel close to the authorities, said, "Egypt has received positive signals from Hamas indicating its desire for a ceasefire," noting that Hamas "will provide its response regarding the truce proposal in the coming days."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Hamas
Ceasefire
Israel
October 7th
0
0
0
