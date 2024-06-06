Egypt confirms receiving 'positive signals' from Hamas regarding ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 08:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt confirms receiving &#39;positive signals&#39; from Hamas regarding ceasefire deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt confirms receiving 'positive signals' from Hamas regarding ceasefire deal

Egypt has received "positive signals" from Hamas regarding a ceasefire agreement with Israel in the ongoing war since October 7th, according to Egypt's Al Qahera News‎.

An official, as reported by the channel close to the authorities, said, "Egypt has received positive signals from Hamas indicating its desire for a ceasefire," noting that Hamas "will provide its response regarding the truce proposal in the coming days."

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Hamas

Ceasefire

Israel

October 7th

LBCI Next
Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports
Mediators press Hamas over Gaza ceasefire plan touted by Biden
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04

Hamas can not consent to an agreement that does not include permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal: Official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01

Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30

Hamas Health Ministry: 36,224 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23

Hamas says it holds Israeli colonel, reports of his death surfaced on October 7th

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55

Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Mediators press Hamas over Gaza ceasefire plan touted by Biden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Gaza Health Ministry: 36,654 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42

Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-30

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-16

Hamas and the Houthis hold rare meeting: AFP sources

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
Middle East News
03:01

Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13

Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42

Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More