Borrell urges inquiry into Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 11:37
Borrell urges inquiry into Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza
0min
Borrell urges inquiry into Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Thursday for an investigation into the Israeli strike on a UNRWA school in Gaza, which resulted in the death of 37 people, according to a hospital in the sector.

Borrell stated on X, "Reports coming from Gaza time and again show that violence and suffering are still the only reality for hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. This appalling news must be independently investigated."

AFP 
 
