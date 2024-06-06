The US is in contact with Israel about strike on school in Gaza, State Dept states

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06 | 14:17
High views
The US is in contact with Israel about strike on school in Gaza, State Dept states
0min
The US is in contact with Israel about strike on school in Gaza, State Dept states

The US has been in contact with Israel about a strike on a school in Gaza on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, adding that Washington expects Israel to be fully transparent in making information about the strike public.

Israel hit a Gaza school on Thursday with what it described as a targeted airstrike on up to 30 Hamas fighters inside, and a Hamas official said 40 people were killed including women and children sheltering at the UN site.

Reuters
 
 
