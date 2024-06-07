Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07 | 00:02
High views
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
2min
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will "present the truth" about the war against Hamas in Gaza when he addresses the US Congress on July 24 during a visit to Washington, Republican leaders said on Thursday.

Netanyahu will speak to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

"I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world," Netanyahu said in the statement.

Netanyahu's visit comes amid tensions between him and US President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel's campaign in Gaza but has recently been more critical of its tactics and withheld shipment of some bombs.

It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would meet with Biden during his US visit.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a separate statement that he had joined in making the invitation to Netanyahu.

"I have clear and profound disagreements with the prime minister, which I have voiced both privately and publicly and will continue to do so," Schumer said. "But because America’s relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends one person or prime minister I joined the request for him to speak.”

Reuters
