News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
34
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
34
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN agency: Unemployment nears 80% in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07 | 05:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN agency: Unemployment nears 80% in Gaza
Unemployment in the Gaza Strip has reached nearly 80 percent since the war with Israel erupted last October, the United Nations labor agency said on Friday, bringing the average unemployment rate across Palestinian territories to more than 50 percent.
Unemployment in the Gaza Strip has reached 79.1 percent, while the West Bank has seen joblessness hit nearly 32 percent, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in its fourth assessment of the impact of the war on employment. The figures give a combined unemployment rate of 50.8 percent.
"This excludes Palestinians who have given up on finding a job," said Ruba Jaradat, ILO Regional Director for Arab States.
"The situation is much worse."
"Imagine with this very high level of unemployment, people will not be able to secure food for themselves and for their families," Jaradat said.
"This is also impacting their health.... Even if they have money, there are no hospitals that can accommodate the catastrophic situation there."
In terms of the economy, the real gross domestic product (GDP) has contracted by nearly 33 percent in the Palestinian territories since the start of the war, with an estimated contraction of 83.5 percent in the Gaza Strip and by 22.7 percent in the West Bank, according to data published by ILO.
"In the occupied Palestinian territory and particularly in the West Bank, the reduction in incomes has pushed many families into severe poverty," Jaradat said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Unemployment
Gaza
Israel
War
West Bank
International Labor Organization
Palestinians
Next
Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza with renewed truce bid at impasse
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,731 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,731 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,654 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,654 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,731 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,731 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza with renewed truce bid at impasse
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza with renewed truce bid at impasse
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:58
No reply yet from Hamas on ceasefire deal, Qatari Foreign Ministry says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:58
No reply yet from Hamas on ceasefire deal, Qatari Foreign Ministry says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:37
Borrell urges inquiry into Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:37
Borrell urges inquiry into Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Israeli military downplays suspension of US arms shipment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Israeli military downplays suspension of US arms shipment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
0
World News
04:55
Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'
World News
04:55
Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
3
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
4
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
5
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
00:55
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
00:55
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55
Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55
Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More