Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07 | 09:36
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza
The US Central Command announced on Friday that it is re-establishing the temporary dock in Gaza, which will allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn sector.
In a statement, it said, "In the coming days, the US Central Command will facilitate the movement of vital food supplies and other emergency provisions in support of the USAID."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
USAID
Maritime Dock
Aid
Gaza
Food
Supply
War
Israel
