US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07 | 09:36
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza

The US Central Command announced on Friday that it is re-establishing the temporary dock in Gaza, which will allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn sector.

In a statement, it said, "In the coming days, the US Central Command will facilitate the movement of vital food supplies and other emergency provisions in support of the USAID."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

USAID

Maritime Dock

Aid

Gaza

Food

Supply

War

Israel

