UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07 | 12:19
UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel's military to a global list of offenders who have committed violations against children, said Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan, describing the decision as "shameful."
Erdan said he was officially notified of the decision on Friday. The global list is included in a report on children and armed conflict that is due to be submitted to the UN Security Council on June 14.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Chief
Israel
Violations
Children
