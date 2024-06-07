UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07 | 12:19
High views
UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added Israel's military to a global list of offenders who have committed violations against children, said Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan, describing the decision as "shameful."

Erdan said he was officially notified of the decision on Friday. The global list is included in a report on children and armed conflict that is due to be submitted to the UN Security Council on June 14.


Reuters
 
