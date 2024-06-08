Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza

The Israeli military said Saturday its troops had rescued four Israeli hostages alive from Gaza after a "complex daytime operation".



"Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by the Hamas [...] organization from the Nova music festival on October 7," the military said in a statement, adding the four were in "good medical condition."



AFP