Haniyeh expresses: Israel cannot impose its options on Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08 | 06:55
Haniyeh expresses: Israel cannot impose its options on Hamas
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Saturday that Israel cannot impose its options on the movement.
In a statement responding to Israeli military operations in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, he said, "If the occupation thinks it can impose its choices on us by force, it is deluded."
He added, "The movement will not agree to any agreement that does not achieve security for our people first and foremost."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
Israel
Gaza
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Related Articles
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05
Israel: Attack on Gaza will not stop for any negotiations with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05
Israel: Attack on Gaza will not stop for any negotiations with Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03
Israel discovers remains of man near Gaza believed to have been held hostage by Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03
Israel discovers remains of man near Gaza believed to have been held hostage by Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Hamas Health Ministry says Gaza war death toll at 36,801
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Hamas Health Ministry says Gaza war death toll at 36,801
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:06
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:06
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
0
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Hamas Health Ministry says Gaza war death toll at 36,801
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Hamas Health Ministry says Gaza war death toll at 36,801
0
World News
2024-04-12
South Korea, Japan, US hold naval drills amid North Korea threats
World News
2024-04-12
South Korea, Japan, US hold naval drills amid North Korea threats
0
Middle East News
2024-05-22
Egyptian Foreign Minister heads to Tehran for mourning of Iranian President
Middle East News
2024-05-22
Egyptian Foreign Minister heads to Tehran for mourning of Iranian President
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes
2
Lebanon News
03:27
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
Lebanon News
03:27
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
3
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
6
Lebanon News
05:26
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state
Lebanon News
05:26
Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19
UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19
UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children
