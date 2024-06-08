Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08 | 07:06
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has decided to postpone the press conference that was scheduled for Saturday evening, where he was expected to announce his resignation from the war cabinet.
 
