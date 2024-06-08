Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages

2024-06-08 | 09:07
Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages
Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel does not surrender to terrorism and that it works "with creativity and courage" to return the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu added, "We are committed to doing so in the future as well. We will not rest until we complete the mission and return all hostages to their homeland, whether alive or dead."

Reuters
Biden, Macron to discuss Israel and Ukraine in state visit
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
