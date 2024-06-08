News
Biden welcomes return of four hostages to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08 | 10:43
Biden welcomes return of four hostages to Israel
US President Joe Biden welcomed the return of four Israeli hostages who were rescued alive in Gaza on Saturday.
During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, he said that he joins his host in welcoming the return of the hostages, vowing "not to stop working until all the hostages return home and a ceasefire is reached."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Joe Biden
Hostages
Israel
Hamas
Release
Ceasefire
