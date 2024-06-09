Gaza war death toll surpasses 37,000: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza war death toll surpasses 37,000: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza war death toll surpasses 37,000: Health Ministry

The Hamas Health Ministry said on Sunday that at least 37,084 people have been killed since the war between Israel and the movement erupted in the Gaza Strip more than eight months ago. 

The ministry also said that at least 274 people were killed in the "occupation massacre in the Nuseirat camp," referring to the operation carried out by Israeli forces on Saturday in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip to free four Israeli hostages. 



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Death

Toll

Israel

Health

Ministry

LBCI Next
Israel extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days
274 Palestinians killed in Saturday’s strikes on al-Nuseirat camp: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Hamas Health Ministry says Gaza war death toll at 36,801

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04

Gaza's death toll reaches 36,550 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28

Death toll reaches 36,096 Palestinians in Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27

Gaza's death toll exceeds 36,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Israel extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

274 Palestinians killed in Saturday’s strikes on al-Nuseirat camp: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27

CENTCOM: US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says 'resistance will continue' after Israeli attack on Nuseirat camp

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-18

Sam Werberg: No connection between Rafah incursion and Israeli response to Iranian attack

LBCI
World News
10:23

French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian Visits the Vatican, Discusses Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-04-08

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani premier, stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says 'resistance will continue' after Israeli attack on Nuseirat camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38

Hamas says it still holds largest number of hostages and capable of increasing that number

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt's help in presidential consultations

LBCI
Middle East News
10:48

Macron emphasizes need to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More