Gaza war death toll surpasses 37,000: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09 | 06:48
Gaza war death toll surpasses 37,000: Health Ministry
The Hamas Health Ministry said on Sunday that at least 37,084 people have been killed since the war between Israel and the movement erupted in the Gaza Strip more than eight months ago.
The ministry also said that at least 274 people were killed in the "occupation massacre in the Nuseirat camp," referring to the operation carried out by Israeli forces on Saturday in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip to free four Israeli hostages.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Death
Toll
Israel
Health
Ministry
