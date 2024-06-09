Israel extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09 | 08:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days

A ban on Al Jazeera's operations in Israel was extended for another 45 days by Israel's telecoms regulator on Sunday after the cabinet agreed its broadcasts posed a threat to security.

A Tel Aviv court last week upheld an initial 35-day ban on Al Jazeera operations in Israel, imposed by the government on national security grounds, which ended on Saturday.

In a separate ruling on a petition by Al Jazeera against the closure, Israel's Supreme Court described the measure against the Qatari-backed broadcaster channel as "precedent-setting."

It gave Israel's government until Aug. 8 to offer arguments for "why it should not be determined that the Law Preventing a Foreign Broadcaster from Harming National Security" is void.

Al Jazeera had told the court it did not incite violence or terrorism and that the ban was disproportionate, court documents showed. The channel, which has criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza, was not immediately available for comment.

The network's broadcasts on the cable and satellite companies and access to its websites will remain blocked, Israel's Communications Ministry said.

"We will not allow the terrorist channel Al Jazeera to broadcast from Israel and endanger our fighters," said Shlomo Karhi, adding that the law authorized him as communications minister to take such action against foreign broadcasters.

"In light of the seriousness of the damage to the security of the state I am convinced that the closure orders will be extended in the future as well," he said.

Judge Shai Yaniv had said he had been provided with evidence, which he did not specify, of a long-standing and close relationship between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Al Jazeera, accusing the channel of promoting Hamas' goals.



Reuters  
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Al Jazeera

Ban

Palestine

LBCI Next
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
Gaza war death toll surpasses 37,000: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05

Israel court approves temporary ban on Al Jazeera

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07

UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
05:25

British TV presenter Mosley found dead on Greek island of Symi

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt's help in presidential consultations

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Houthis say they targeted British destroyer in Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Gaza war death toll surpasses 37,000: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

274 Palestinians killed in Saturday’s strikes on al-Nuseirat camp: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More