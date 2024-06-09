News
Israel extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09 | 08:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days
A ban on Al Jazeera's operations in Israel was extended for another 45 days by Israel's telecoms regulator on Sunday after the cabinet agreed its broadcasts posed a threat to security.
A Tel Aviv court last week upheld an initial 35-day ban on Al Jazeera operations in Israel, imposed by the government on national security grounds, which ended on Saturday.
In a separate ruling on a petition by Al Jazeera against the closure, Israel's Supreme Court described the measure against the Qatari-backed broadcaster channel as "precedent-setting."
It gave Israel's government until Aug. 8 to offer arguments for "why it should not be determined that the Law Preventing a Foreign Broadcaster from Harming National Security" is void.
Al Jazeera had told the court it did not incite violence or terrorism and that the ban was disproportionate, court documents showed. The channel, which has criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza, was not immediately available for comment.
The network's broadcasts on the cable and satellite companies and access to its websites will remain blocked, Israel's Communications Ministry said.
"We will not allow the terrorist channel Al Jazeera to broadcast from Israel and endanger our fighters," said Shlomo Karhi, adding that the law authorized him as communications minister to take such action against foreign broadcasters.
"In light of the seriousness of the damage to the security of the state I am convinced that the closure orders will be extended in the future as well," he said.
Judge Shai Yaniv had said he had been provided with evidence, which he did not specify, of a long-standing and close relationship between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Al Jazeera, accusing the channel of promoting Hamas' goals.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Al Jazeera
Ban
Palestine
