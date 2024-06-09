News
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
2024-06-09 | 10:56
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
Hamas' armed Al-Qassam Brigades said in a video posted on its Telegram channel on Sunday that three hostages were killed, including a US citizen, in an Israeli military operation on Saturday in which some hostages were freed.
Reuters
Latest News
