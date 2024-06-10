Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu

2024-06-10 | 00:05
Israeli Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday his resignation from the emergency government formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thereby withdrawing the only centrist force from the far-right coalition led by Netanyahu, amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip for months.

Reuters
