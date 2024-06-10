News
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10 | 00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israeli Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday his resignation from the emergency government formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thereby withdrawing the only centrist force from the far-right coalition led by Netanyahu, amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip for months.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Benny Gantz
Resignation
Israel
Government
Gaza
War
