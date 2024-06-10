Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10 | 03:03
High views
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war

Senior Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri urged the United States on Monday to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza.

He stated, "We demand that the US administration pressure the occupation to stop the war on Gaza, and Hamas is ready to positively engage with any initiative that ensures the end of the war."

