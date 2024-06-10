News
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10 | 03:03
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Senior Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri urged the United States on Monday to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza.
He stated, "We demand that the US administration pressure the occupation to stop the war on Gaza, and Hamas is ready to positively engage with any initiative that ensures the end of the war."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
War
Ceasefire
United States
Gaza
Blinken set to visit Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Previous
