Blinken set to visit Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken set to visit Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Blinken set to visit Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Egypt and Israel on Monday at a critical time as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the war does not expand onto Lebanon.

In his eighth visit to the region, since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, triggering the bloodiest episode in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the top US diplomat is also set to travel to Jordan and Qatar this week.

Blinken is set to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo before traveling to Israel later on Monday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to a State Department schedule.

The visit comes after US President Joe Biden on May 31 outlined a three-phase ceasefire proposal from Israel that envisions a permanent end to hostilities, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Blinken's trip comes after Israeli Minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government on Sunday, withdrawing the only centrist power in the embattled leader's otherwise far-right coalition during the war in Gaza.

Blinken during the trip this week will discuss with partners the need to reach a ceasefire agreement that secures the release of all hostages, as well as the need to prevent the conflict from escalating further, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Friday.

He will emphasize the importance of Hamas accepting the proposal on the table, Miller added.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Antony Blinken

Gaza

War

Egypt

Ceasefire

Israel

Lebanon

Hamas

LBCI Next
Hamas Health ministry says war death toll at 37,124 in Gaza
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-05

Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:53

Hamas Health ministry says war death toll at 37,124 in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03

Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-06-06

Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-09

Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt's help in presidential consultations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
00:55

Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Houthis say they targeted British destroyer in Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More