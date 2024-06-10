Hamas Health ministry says war death toll at 37,124 in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Hamas Health ministry says war death toll at 37,124 in Gaza
Hamas Health ministry says war death toll at 37,124 in Gaza

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 37,124 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 40 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 84,712 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
LBCI Previous

