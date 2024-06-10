News
Blinken calls on regional leaders to pressure Hamas to accept ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10 | 09:07
Blinken calls on regional leaders to pressure Hamas to accept ceasefire proposal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Middle Eastern leaders on Monday to pressure the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to agree to a ceasefire proposal to halt the fighting in Gaza.
He added at the start of his regional tour from Cairo that Hamas is the only party that has not accepted the three-stage proposal, which includes the release of hostages and negotiations to end the fighting, noting that Israel has agreed to it.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Antony Blinken
Cairo
Egypt
United States
Israel
Gaza
War
Ceasefire
Hamas
Proposal
0
0
0
0
1
