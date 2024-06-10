Blinken calls on regional leaders to pressure Hamas to accept ceasefire proposal

2024-06-10 | 09:07
Blinken calls on regional leaders to pressure Hamas to accept ceasefire proposal
Blinken calls on regional leaders to pressure Hamas to accept ceasefire proposal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Middle Eastern leaders on Monday to pressure the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to agree to a ceasefire proposal to halt the fighting in Gaza.

He added at the start of his regional tour from Cairo that Hamas is the only party that has not accepted the three-stage proposal, which includes the release of hostages and negotiations to end the fighting, noting that Israel has agreed to it.

Reuters
