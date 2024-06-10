Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Monday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements regarding the ceasefire in Gaza are biased towards Israel and that his stance is a real obstacle to reaching an agreement.



He added, "Blinken's speech during his visit to Cairo is an example of bias towards Israel and providing US cover for the genocide being committed by the occupation in Gaza. These positions are the real impediment to reaching any agreement."



Reuters