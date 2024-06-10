News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NBC News: US considering unilateral talks on hostage deal with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10 | 11:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
NBC News: US considering unilateral talks on hostage deal with Hamas
US officials have considered negotiating a unilateral deal with Palestinian Hamas militants to release five American hostages held in Gaza if ceasefire talks involving Israel fail, NBC News reported Monday.
It was not clear what the United States might offer Hamas in exchange, according to the report, which cited two current and two former US officials.
The United States says Hamas is holding five Americans who were taken hostage in the group's deadly Oct. 7 incursion inside Israel, which prompted Israel to retaliate. Officials are hoping to recover the bodies of three other Americans who were killed that day, NBC reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asked about the report as he left Cairo, said, "The best way, the most effective way to get everyone home, including the American hostages, is through this proposal, is through the ceasefire deal that's on the table right now."
Any unilateral talks would be conducted through Qatari negotiators and would not involve Israel, the unidentified officials, who have all been briefed on the negotiations, told NBC.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
NBC News
US
Hostage
Deal
Hamas
Next
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05
Haniyeh: Hamas to deal 'seriously and positively' with any agreement based on complete cessation of war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-05
Haniyeh: Hamas to deal 'seriously and positively' with any agreement based on complete cessation of war
0
World News
2024-06-04
Biden's envoy heads to Middle East to push for hostage deal, Gaza ceasefire: Reuters
World News
2024-06-04
Biden's envoy heads to Middle East to push for hostage deal, Gaza ceasefire: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58
Israeli hostage rescue operations reached near US pier but were separate: Pentagon says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58
Israeli hostage rescue operations reached near US pier but were separate: Pentagon says
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
War Cabinet crisis: Netanyahu's next move after Gantz's resignation
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
War Cabinet crisis: Netanyahu's next move after Gantz's resignation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations
0
Middle East News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Middle East News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
4
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
5
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
6
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
7
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More