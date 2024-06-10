NBC News: US considering unilateral talks on hostage deal with Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10 | 11:50
High views
NBC News: US considering unilateral talks on hostage deal with Hamas
2min
NBC News: US considering unilateral talks on hostage deal with Hamas

US officials have considered negotiating a unilateral deal with Palestinian Hamas militants to release five American hostages held in Gaza if ceasefire talks involving Israel fail, NBC News reported Monday.

It was not clear what the United States might offer Hamas in exchange, according to the report, which cited two current and two former US officials.

The United States says Hamas is holding five Americans who were taken hostage in the group's deadly Oct. 7 incursion inside Israel, which prompted Israel to retaliate. Officials are hoping to recover the bodies of three other Americans who were killed that day, NBC reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asked about the report as he left Cairo, said, "The best way, the most effective way to get everyone home, including the American hostages, is through this proposal, is through the ceasefire deal that's on the table right now."

Any unilateral talks would be conducted through Qatari negotiators and would not involve Israel, the unidentified officials, who have all been briefed on the negotiations, told NBC.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

NBC News

US

Hostage

Deal

Hamas

Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
