Israeli hostage rescue operations reached near US pier but were separate: Pentagon says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10 | 12:58
The Pentagon on Monday sought to dispel what it said were false perceptions that Israel staged part of its hostage rescue operations on the US military's floating pier off Gaza, saying that was not true and no US personnel were involved.

Still, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder acknowledged there were Israeli helicopter operations "near" the pier, which was announced by US President Joe Biden as a way to bring desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
 
Reuters
 
