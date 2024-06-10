UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10 | 15:37
High views
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier

The UN World Food Programme has suspended the delivery of aid to Gaza via a temporary US military pier in order to assess the security situation, a spokesperson said Monday.

Stephane Dujarric linked the move to an Israeli hostage rescue operation over the weekend that freed four people, but which health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza say killed 274 people and wounded almost 700, many of them women and children.

"World Food Programme colleagues tell us that we are temporarily pausing operations at the floating dock until a thorough assessment of the security situation is conducted to ensure the safety of our staff and our partners," said Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

"We've all seen what happened in Gaza over the weekend. We've seen some of the media reports. We've also taken note of very public statements by the US Central Command that the floating pier had not been used in the operation by the Israeli forces regarding the hostages," he said.

"I think it's only normal after such a such an operation takes place with such a large number of victims, that our humanitarian colleagues take a pause, look at the situation. And hopefully it can be returned to use as quickly as possible from our end," Dujarric added.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

World Food Programme

Gaza

US

Stephane Dujarric

Hamas Health ministry says war death toll at 37,124 in Gaza
Blinken set to visit Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push
