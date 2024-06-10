UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

2024-06-10 | 15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Russia abstained from the vote, while the remaining 14 council members voted in favor. The US had finalized its text on Sunday after six days of negotiations among the council.

Reuters
 
