News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 00:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire
The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, its ally the Islamic Jihad group, and the rival Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed a UN Security Council resolution backing a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.
In its statement, Hamas said it was ready to cooperate with mediators over implementing the principles of the plan.
Hamas earlier on Monday said it was only willing to accept a deal that would secure an end to the war in Gaza while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was determined to pursue war against Hamas.
"Hamas welcomes what is included in the Security Council resolution that affirmed the permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal, the prisoners' exchange, the reconstruction, the return of the displaced to their areas of residence, the rejection of any demographic change or reduction in the area of the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of needed aid to our people in the Strip," the militant group said in a statement.
With the conflict in its ninth month, the plan got further backing on Monday from the United Nations where 14 members of the Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution in favor of the proposal while Russia abstained.
Separately, the Islamic Jihad said early on Tuesday that it looks "positively" to what the resolution included, "especially in terms of opening the door to reaching a comprehensive cessation of aggression and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces" from the Gaza Strip.
Hamas also said it was willing to engage in indirect negotiations over implementing the principles "that are consistent with the demands of our people and resistance."
In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Presidency welcomed the resolution saying the presidency "is with any resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and preserves Palestinian land unity".
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Palestinian Authority
UNSC
Resolution
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
War
Next
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Hamas official describes Blinken's ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Hamas official describes Blinken's ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:43
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:43
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'
0
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
0
World News
2024-03-23
Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow
World News
2024-03-23
Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
3
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
5
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
6
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
7
Lebanon News
15:18
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
Lebanon News
15:18
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
8
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More