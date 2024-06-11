Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 00:14
Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire
2min
Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, its ally the Islamic Jihad group, and the rival Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed a UN Security Council resolution backing a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In its statement, Hamas said it was ready to cooperate with mediators over implementing the principles of the plan.

Hamas earlier on Monday said it was only willing to accept a deal that would secure an end to the war in Gaza while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was determined to pursue war against Hamas.

"Hamas welcomes what is included in the Security Council resolution that affirmed the permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal, the prisoners' exchange, the reconstruction, the return of the displaced to their areas of residence, the rejection of any demographic change or reduction in the area of the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of needed aid to our people in the Strip," the militant group said in a statement.

With the conflict in its ninth month, the plan got further backing on Monday from the United Nations where 14 members of the Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution in favor of the proposal while Russia abstained.

Separately, the Islamic Jihad said early on Tuesday that it looks "positively" to what the resolution included, "especially in terms of opening the door to reaching a comprehensive cessation of aggression and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces" from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas also said it was willing to engage in indirect negotiations over implementing the principles "that are consistent with the demands of our people and resistance."

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Presidency welcomed the resolution saying the presidency "is with any resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and preserves Palestinian land unity".

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Palestinian Authority

UNSC

Resolution

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

War

