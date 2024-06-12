Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12 | 00:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

Hamas formally responded on Tuesday to a US ceasefire proposal for the eight-month-old war in the Gaza Strip, and Israel said the response was tantamount to a rejection while a Hamas official said the Palestinian group merely reiterated longstanding demands not met by the current plan.

Egypt and Qatar said they had received Hamas' response to a proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden on May 31 but did not disclose the contents.

The Hamas official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters the response reaffirmed its stance that a ceasefire must lead to a permanent end to hostilities in Gaza, withdrawal of Israeli forces, reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave, and release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

"We reiterated our previous stance. I believe there are no big gaps. The ball is now in the Israeli courtyard."

The United States has said Israel accepted its proposal, but Israel has not publicly said this. Israel, which has continued assaults in central and southern Gaza, among the bloodiest of the war, has repeatedly said it would not commit to an end of its campaign in Gaza before Hamas is eliminated.

An Israeli official said on Tuesday the country had received Hamas' answer from the mediators and that Hamas "changed all of the main and most meaningful parameters."

The Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Hamas "has rejected the proposal for a hostage release that was presented by President Biden."

Earlier a non-Israeli official briefed on the matter, who declined to be identified, said Hamas proposed a new timeline for a permanent ceasefire with Israel and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, including Rafah.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

War

Ceasefire

United States

Plan

Gaza

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
Israel accuses UN inquiry of 'anti-Israeli discrimination'
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:41

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10

UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2024-06-10

UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:29

UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:11

Israel accuses UN inquiry of 'anti-Israeli discrimination'

LBCI
World News
15:41

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-17

Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials

LBCI
World News
2024-06-06

UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More