Israel accuses UN inquiry of 'anti-Israeli discrimination'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12 | 03:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel accuses UN inquiry of &#39;anti-Israeli discrimination&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel accuses UN inquiry of 'anti-Israeli discrimination'

Israel on Wednesday accused a UN Commission of Inquiry of "systematic anti-Israeli discrimination" after a report said the country committed crimes against humanity during the war in Gaza.

The Commission of Inquiry "has once again proven that its actions are all in the service of a narrow-led political agenda against Israel", said Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

United Nations

Discrimination

Crimes

Humanity

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48

UN: Gaza civilian killings during Israel's freeing of hostages could be war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05

Human Rights Council adopts resolution on Israel's accountability for Gaza war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Israeli official says proposal regarding Gaza enables Israel to achieve war objectives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Israeli strikes pound Gaza as Gantz threatens to resign from war cabinet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:29

UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:38

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

LBCI
World News
15:41

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-17

Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials

LBCI
World News
2024-06-06

UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More