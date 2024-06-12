Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,202

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12 | 08:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,202
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,202

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 37,202 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 38 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 84,932 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Gaza

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10

Hamas Health ministry says war death toll at 37,124 in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Hamas Health Ministry says Gaza war death toll at 36,801

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,456 since the outbreak of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,233 since the outbreak of the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10

Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:54

Blinken says US to work to 'close the deal' on Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-30

China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More