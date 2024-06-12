Blinken says US to work to 'close the deal' on Gaza deal

2024-06-12 | 08:54
Blinken says US to work to 'close the deal' on Gaza deal

The United States will work with its partners to bridge gaps and "close the deal" for a Gaza ceasefire, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, adding that not all Hamas demands were acceptable.

On a visit to Doha, Blinken said the United States had reviewed suggestions submitted Tuesday by Hamas, adding that "some of the changes are workable, some are not."

AFP
