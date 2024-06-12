News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken says US to work to 'close the deal' on Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken says US to work to 'close the deal' on Gaza deal
The United States will work with its partners to bridge gaps and "close the deal" for a Gaza ceasefire, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, adding that not all Hamas demands were acceptable.
On a visit to Doha, Blinken said the United States had reviewed suggestions submitted Tuesday by Hamas, adding that "some of the changes are workable, some are not."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Antony Blinken
Gaza
War
Deal
Hamas
Israel
Next
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:38
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
Lebanon News
09:38
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43
Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:33
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,202
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:33
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,202
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-30
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
Middle East News
2024-05-30
China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace
0
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
0
World News
2024-04-12
Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon
World News
2024-04-12
Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
2
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
3
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
4
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
5
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
7
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
8
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More